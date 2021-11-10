ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.43

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.43 and traded as high as $21.09. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $21.04, with a volume of 9,854,762 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,867,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,040,828,000 after buying an additional 300,185 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $691,788,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,843,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,758,000 after buying an additional 704,916 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 24,847,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,898,000 after buying an additional 3,965,381 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,509,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,018,000 after buying an additional 294,590 shares during the period. 20.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.

