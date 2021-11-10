ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.43

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2021

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.43 and traded as high as $21.09. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $21.04, with a volume of 9,854,762 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,867,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,040,828,000 after buying an additional 300,185 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $691,788,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,843,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,758,000 after buying an additional 704,916 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 24,847,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,898,000 after buying an additional 3,965,381 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,509,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,018,000 after buying an additional 294,590 shares during the period. 20.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICICI Bank Company Profile (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.

