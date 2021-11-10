Ibex Wealth Advisors Trims Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ibex Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 1.4% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $7,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 4.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in AT&T by 16.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,173,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,083 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 52.9% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 97,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in AT&T by 26.2% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 97,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in AT&T by 220.7% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 148,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 102,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.77.

AT&T stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.93. 516,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,394,797. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average is $28.17. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $178.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.93, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

