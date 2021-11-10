Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $4.45 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,205,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,795,000 after buying an additional 6,173,921 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 415.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,805,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067,269 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,730,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,505,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,444 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,692,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,607,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,158,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,474 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:TSM traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.70. 146,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,843,835. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $86.70 and a one year high of $142.20. The company has a market cap of $620.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4941 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.76.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

