Ibex Wealth Advisors Grows Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $136,006,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,034,000 after acquiring an additional 666,830 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,119,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,673,110,000 after acquiring an additional 382,954 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 11.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,637,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,257,000 after acquiring an additional 378,208 shares during the period. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $43,049,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLR. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.67.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.48. 5,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $168.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.44. The company has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.31, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.20.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $9,798,332.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

