HyperQuant (HQT) Price Up 158.4% Over Last 7 Days

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. HyperQuant has a total market cap of $40,457.69 and $2,742.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperQuant coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HyperQuant has traded up 158.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00052511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.86 or 0.00218063 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.56 or 0.00090659 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

HyperQuant Coin Profile

HyperQuant is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

