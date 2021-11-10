Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Upgraded to Buy by Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.53.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average is $16.79. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $19.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 62.5% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.