Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:HZAC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.85

Shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.85 and last traded at $13.52, with a volume of 353308 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HZAC. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.34.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter worth $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter worth $143,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter worth $147,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition in the second quarter worth $163,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition by 4,000.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:HZAC)

Horizon Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in financial, technology and business services sectors.

