Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:HZAC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.85

Shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.85 and last traded at $13.52, with a volume of 353308 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on HZAC. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.34.
About Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:HZAC)
Horizon Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in financial, technology and business services sectors.
Further Reading: What is a back-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.