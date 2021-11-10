Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 97.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $36,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $55,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,684. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.55 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $156.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.81%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

