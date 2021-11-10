HM Payson & Co. Sells 200 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 145.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,488.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 35.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 303 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter worth about $209,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.49, for a total value of $150,317.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 934 shares of company stock worth $305,568. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRTS opened at $317.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $316.59. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $173.39 and a one year high of $338.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 19.39 and a quick ratio of 19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.54.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $9.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.61 by $0.10. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 32.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRTS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

