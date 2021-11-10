HM Payson & Co. Sells 1,060 Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its stake in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Camden National worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAC. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Camden National during the second quarter worth $72,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Camden National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Camden National by 97,460.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Camden National in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 24.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of CAC stock opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $749.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.95. Camden National Co. has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $50.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.45.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Camden National had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 35.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is 30.57%.

About Camden National

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

