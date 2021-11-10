HM Payson & Co. Reduces Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 328.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,722 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1,220.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,744,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,034 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,380 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,030,000. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 737,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,570,000 after buying an additional 310,000 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas K. Lane purchased 6,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $89.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.02. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

