HM Payson & Co. Increases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.05.

Caterpillar stock opened at $209.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.47 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.52 and its 200-day moving average is $214.33. The company has a market cap of $113.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

