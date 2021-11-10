HM Payson & Co. Has $583,000 Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

HM Payson & Co. cut its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in The Hershey by 5.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 101,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 0.7% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 220,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,370,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 17.8% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 5.8% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 4.5% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total transaction of $889,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,181.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $26,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,871 shares of company stock worth $3,864,046. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $176.18 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $182.71. The stock has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.02.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The Hershey’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

