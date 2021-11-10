HM Payson & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,008 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $8,063,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 41,309 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,607,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,409,310,000 after acquiring an additional 134,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titus Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 1,150 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total value of $840,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,492,715.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $674,598.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,420 shares in the company, valued at $13,868,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,847 shares of company stock worth $192,598,477 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $737.73.

TSLA stock opened at $1,023.50 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $396.03 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $864.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $729.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

