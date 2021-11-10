Helium One Global (LON:HE1) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Helium One Global Ltd (LON:HE1)’s share price rose 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.30 ($0.10). Approximately 2,103,815 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 12,968,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.15 ($0.09).

The company has a market cap of £45.55 million and a PE ratio of -4.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.77.

Get Helium One Global alerts:

In related news, insider John Ian Stalker acquired 243,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £19,512 ($25,492.55).

Helium One Global Ltd engages in the exploration and production of helium gas. It serves medical, technology, and aerospace sectors. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Helium One Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helium One Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.