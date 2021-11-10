Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.09

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.09 and traded as low as $55.58. Heineken shares last traded at $55.71, with a volume of 25,275 shares traded.

HEINY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Get Heineken alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.