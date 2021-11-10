Head-To-Head Survey: X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) versus Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for X4 Pharmaceuticals and Biogen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X4 Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Biogen 0 12 16 0 2.57

X4 Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 286.85%. Biogen has a consensus price target of $376.50, indicating a potential upside of 39.43%. Given X4 Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe X4 Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Biogen.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and Biogen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals $3.00 million 42.58 -$62.13 million ($3.71) -1.39 Biogen $13.44 billion 2.95 $4.00 billion $10.22 26.42

Biogen has higher revenue and earnings than X4 Pharmaceuticals. X4 Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biogen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.6% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of Biogen shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Biogen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and Biogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A -101.99% -62.35% Biogen 13.93% 28.36% 12.73%

Volatility & Risk

X4 Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biogen has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Biogen beats X4 Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003. The company was founded by Henri A. Termeer, Keith T. Flaherty, Renato T. Skerlj, Richard Peters and Paula Ragan and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis. The company was founded by Charles Weissmann, Heinz Schaller, Kenneth Murray, Walter Gilbert, and Phillip Allen Sharp in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.