Head to Head Review: SEACOR Marine (SMHI) versus Its Competitors

SEACOR Marine (NYSE: SMHI) is one of 55 public companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare SEACOR Marine to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

SEACOR Marine has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEACOR Marine’s rivals have a beta of -4.33, indicating that their average stock price is 533% less volatile than the S&P 500.

45.5% of SEACOR Marine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of SEACOR Marine shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SEACOR Marine and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEACOR Marine 6.39% -18.82% -8.21% SEACOR Marine Competitors -2.87% -3.03% 1.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SEACOR Marine and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEACOR Marine 0 0 0 0 N/A SEACOR Marine Competitors 445 1498 1649 67 2.37

As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 23.42%. Given SEACOR Marine’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SEACOR Marine has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SEACOR Marine and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SEACOR Marine $141.84 million -$78.92 million 18.85 SEACOR Marine Competitors $481.69 million $14.32 million -4.49

SEACOR Marine’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SEACOR Marine. SEACOR Marine is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SEACOR Marine rivals beat SEACOR Marine on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

SEACOR Marine Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. It operates its fleet in five principal geographic regions: the United States, primarily in the Gulf of Mexico; Africa, primarily in West Africa; the Middle East and Asia; Latin America, primarily in Mexico, Brazil and Guyana; and Europe, primarily in the North Sea. The company involves in the operation of support and specialty vessels for and among independent oil, gas exploration, production, and emerging independent companies. It operates through the following segments: Time Charter and Bareboat Charters. The Time Charter segment offers vessels to customers based upon daily rates of hire. The Bareboat Charter segment is the support of vessels among customers where the customer assumes responsibility for all operating expenses and all risk of operation. The company was founded on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

