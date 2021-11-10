Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.510-$0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Harsco also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.060-$0.090 EPS.

Shares of Harsco stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.91. 302,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,325. Harsco has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.00.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Harsco will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

HSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Harsco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other Harsco news, CFO Anshooman Aga acquired 2,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.63 per share, for a total transaction of $27,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Stanton acquired 5,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $68,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harsco stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 119.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 521,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of Harsco worth $10,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

About Harsco

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.