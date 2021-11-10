Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46), Fidelity Earnings reports. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 66.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

HRMY traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $42.61. The company had a trading volume of 377,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,250. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day moving average of $33.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.57 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Harmony Biosciences has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $52.74.

In related news, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 2,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $75,586.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,016. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $416,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,159 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,231 in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRMY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 64,929 shares during the last quarter. 48.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

