Handshake (HNS) Trading Up 11.7% This Week

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. Handshake has a market cap of $176.18 million and $1.72 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000588 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Handshake has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,376.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,820.64 or 0.07050095 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.02 or 0.00416840 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $712.79 or 0.01042441 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.44 or 0.00091313 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.68 or 0.00416334 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.66 or 0.00278843 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.57 or 0.00228979 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 437,961,171 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

