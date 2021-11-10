Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.76. Haemonetics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.400-$2.650 EPS.

NYSE:HAE traded down $10.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.20. 1,998,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,610. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.26. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.31.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Haemonetics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 688,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,691 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.35% of Haemonetics worth $45,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

