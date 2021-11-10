Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

GDOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

GDOT traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.75. 284,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,111. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $61.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $179,337.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,318 shares of company stock valued at $226,673. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 23.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 123.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in Green Dot by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

