Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Issues Earnings Results

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share.

Shares of Gossamer Bio stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.10. 846,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 13.91 and a quick ratio of 13.91. The firm has a market cap of $995.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.95. Gossamer Bio has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75.

In related news, insider Laura Carter sold 2,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $29,118.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gossamer Bio stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,145 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Gossamer Bio worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

