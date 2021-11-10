Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Shares Up 1.5%

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF)’s stock price shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.81 and last traded at $5.81. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Goodfood Market currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.93.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.99.

Goodfood Market Corp. engages in the provision of dinner subscription services. The firm delivers fresh ingredients to its subscribers. It offers classic basket, vegetarian basket, and family basket. The company was founded by Jonathan Ferrari, Neil Cuggy and Raffi Krikorian in 2014 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

