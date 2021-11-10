Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $16.71 Million Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.45% of Mercury Systems worth $16,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 691,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,869,000 after acquiring an additional 122,734 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 165,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,089,000 after buying an additional 26,581 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 82.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 27.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after buying an additional 16,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

MRCY has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $51.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.95. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $88.96.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

