Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys New Position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 784,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,521,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNTV. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MNTV. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Craig Hallum downgraded Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Momentive Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of MNTV stock opened at $22.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.65. Momentive Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $114.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 29.87% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts expect that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $32,619.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 14,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $279,569.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,841. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

