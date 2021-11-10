Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 22,217 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,217 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.40% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $16,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter worth $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter worth $53,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

AQUA opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.07. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 98.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.86.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AQUA. Oppenheimer began coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

