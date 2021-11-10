Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.84% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

GORO stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.03. 1,093,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,048. Gold Resource has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Gold Resource by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,652,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 51,475 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Gold Resource by 13.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Gold Resource by 98.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 41,516 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the second quarter valued at $315,000. 37.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

