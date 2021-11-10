Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.30.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOL. Bank of America cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.10 to $8.10 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. HSBC raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of GOL stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.37. 2,355,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,741. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,306.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 238.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. 1.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas A?reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

