Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.30.
A number of research firms recently commented on GOL. Bank of America cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.10 to $8.10 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. HSBC raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of GOL stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.37. 2,355,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,741. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.93.
About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes
GOL Linhas A?reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.
