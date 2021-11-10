GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Director Charles J. Robel Sells 30,000 Shares

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of GDDY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,920,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,136. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.00. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.46 and a 1-year high of $93.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GDDY shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.54.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 293.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 54.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 63.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.