Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.60 EPS

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Indemnity Group had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%.

GBLI traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,736. Global Indemnity Group has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $377.99 million, a PE ratio of -148.89 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is presently -555.56%.

In other Global Indemnity Group news, Director Seth Gersch purchased 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.02 per share, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global Indemnity Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) by 56.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Global Indemnity Group worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, and Stable; and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

