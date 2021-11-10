Genpact (NYSE:G) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-2.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.96-4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.99 billion.Genpact also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.400-$2.430 EPS.

G traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.05. 1,054,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Genpact has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $52.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.25.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.76%.

G has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.80.

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Genpact stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,509 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Genpact worth $10,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

