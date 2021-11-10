General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

General Electric (NYSE:GE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GE. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

NYSE:GE traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.29. 25,022,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,735,423. General Electric has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.07 and a 200 day moving average of $104.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $122.21 billion, a PE ratio of -214.02, a PEG ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in General Electric by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after buying an additional 51,786,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,629,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,838,227,000 after buying an additional 4,633,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,338,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,815,863,000 after buying an additional 4,669,566 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 107.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 60,649,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $796,325,000 after purchasing an additional 31,449,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,691,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $776,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,743 shares during the last quarter.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

