Galatasaray Fan Token Hits Market Cap of $24.90 Million (GAL)

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 10th. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $7.10 or 0.00010916 BTC on exchanges. Galatasaray Fan Token has a market cap of $24.90 million and approximately $4.24 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00072510 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00073616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.02 or 0.00096929 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,168.10 or 1.00225160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,587.66 or 0.07055581 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00019839 BTC.

Galatasaray Fan Token Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. The official message board for Galatasaray Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/galatasaray . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

Galatasaray Fan Token Coin Trading

