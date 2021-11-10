Fusion Trading 19.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 10th. Fusion has a total market cap of $36.48 million and approximately $3.45 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fusion has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. One Fusion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00000800 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,679.02 or 0.99347270 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 55.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,072,845 coins. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

