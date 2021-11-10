Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.25. Fulgent Genetics also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $16.000-$16.000 EPS.

NASDAQ:FLGT traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.62. The stock had a trading volume of 567,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,889. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.37. Fulgent Genetics has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $189.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLGT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.25.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 607 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.29, for a total transaction of $57,234.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,745,745.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 314 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $29,867.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $505,630. 31.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

