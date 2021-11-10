Front Row Advisors LLC Sells 161 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Front Row Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $163.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,707. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $116.90 and a 52-week high of $166.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.06.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

