Front Row Advisors LLC Has $799,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Front Row Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 130,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after buying an additional 80,679 shares during the last quarter.

IVW traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,664. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.09. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $59.37 and a twelve month high of $82.93.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

