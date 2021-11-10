Front Row Advisors LLC Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Front Row Advisors LLC cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,441 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 311,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $59,171,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 462.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.41. 28,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,750,433. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $239.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a market cap of $162.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.02%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LOW. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.30.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

