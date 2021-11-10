Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $123.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

FRPT has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Freshpet to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $178.23.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $125.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.89. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -299.88 and a beta of 0.62. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $116.93 and a 12 month high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Freshpet will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $337,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,331,195.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,489 shares of company stock worth $1,492,702 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Freshpet by 10.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 9.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 496,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,802,000 after purchasing an additional 44,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.