Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 463,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,885 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.98% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $15,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 17.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 480.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

In other news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 11,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $368,214.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $57,276.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,348 shares of company stock worth $1,804,008. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FDP opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.74. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.83.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.