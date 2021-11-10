Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.

Shares of FSP stock traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $5.57. 1,239,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,636. Franklin Street Properties has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $598.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 85.72%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin Street Properties stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 420.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

