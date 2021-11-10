Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

BEN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.72. 2,242,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,073,852. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $38.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.48 and a 200 day moving average of $31.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

In related news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $778,341.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 3,604,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $43,000,002.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 182,637 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,150 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,861 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,853 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,666,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

