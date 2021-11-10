FortKnoxster (FKX) Reaches Market Cap of $23.86 Million

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded 49.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 10th. One FortKnoxster coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FortKnoxster has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. FortKnoxster has a total market cap of $23.86 million and approximately $8.12 million worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00052743 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.07 or 0.00212740 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000506 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.17 or 0.00091163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00010908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FortKnoxster Coin Profile

FortKnoxster (CRYPTO:FKX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

FortKnoxster Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FortKnoxster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FortKnoxster using one of the exchanges listed above.

