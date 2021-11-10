Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 14,970 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 41.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,970 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after buying an additional 23,882,446 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,710,000 after buying an additional 1,118,609 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,620,000 after buying an additional 1,106,085 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,911,000 after purchasing an additional 524,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $468.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,258,329. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $351.87 and a fifty-two week high of $472.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $437.37.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

