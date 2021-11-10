FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Trading Up 0.5%

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF)’s stock price were up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.21 and last traded at $26.20. Approximately 28,208 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 52,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.07.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 23.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 19.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period.

