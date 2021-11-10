Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Trading Up 0.4%

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF)’s stock price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.10 and last traded at $5.10. Approximately 1,028 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 1,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.72.

About Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FRCEF)

Fletcher Building Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of building materials. It operates through the following segments: Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, Australia, and Other. The Building Products segment supplies building products used both commercially and in residential markets.

