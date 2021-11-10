First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,048 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $6,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 121.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 36.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 171,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,489,000 after buying an additional 45,644 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 32.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,450,000 after buying an additional 350,403 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 462.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 84,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 69,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter worth $352,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

NYSE CUBE opened at $54.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.67. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.35.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.