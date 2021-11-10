First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 16,320 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,320 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Herc worth $6,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRI. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Herc by 43.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Herc in the first quarter worth about $25,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Herc in the first quarter worth about $536,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Herc in the first quarter worth about $152,209,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Herc by 79.2% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Herc news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 87,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total transaction of $16,062,673.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 29,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total transaction of $5,404,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,622 shares of company stock valued at $35,259,811. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HRI. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.40.

Shares of Herc stock opened at $196.39 on Wednesday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $203.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.32.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. Herc had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $550.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Herc’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

